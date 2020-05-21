Mr. Herbert J. Mullen, Sr., husband of the late Mrs. Alma M. Mullen and member of United Bibleway Temple, transitioned on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home in Hampton, Virginia. Viewing for Mr. Mullen is scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2020, from 9:00 a.m until 11:00 a.m at United Bibleway Temple, 1612 Ivy Ave, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Services will be held immediately following the viewing at 11:00 a.m Friday, May 22, 2020, within United Bibleway Temple. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. It is the desire of the Mullen family that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



