Herbert L. Whitaker, Sr., 88, transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
"Lil Buddy" retired from NASA as a Technical Engineer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine; children, Herbert Jr., Marlene (Irvin), Karen, Gregory, Brenda, David and Timothy; brother, Charles; sisters-in-law, Marion and Delores; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2020.