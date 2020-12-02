1/1
Herbert L. Whitaker Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert L. Whitaker, Sr., 88, transitioned peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

"Lil Buddy" retired from NASA as a Technical Engineer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine; children, Herbert Jr., Marlene (Irvin), Karen, Gregory, Brenda, David and Timothy; brother, Charles; sisters-in-law, Marion and Delores; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved