Herbert Lee Davis Sr.
Herbert L. Davis, Sr., 81, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was a native of Norfolk and had been a resident of Newport News for 60 years. He retired from the City of Newport News Fire Department as Deputy Chief of Operations after 33 years of service. He became a firefighter in 1960 and worked his way up through the ranks to the position of Deputy Chief of Operations in which he served in that position for the last 10 years of his career. Herbert was also a United States Army veteran.

Herbert loved spending as much time as he could with family and was an avid Yankees fan his entire life. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Davis and Anna Hope Davis Johnson; step-father, Walter Lee Johnson; sisters, Florence Miller, Hazel Harrison, Patricia Lyden; and brothers, Melvin Davis and Thomas Davis. Herbert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Davis; two sons, Herbert Lee Davis Jr. (Michele) of Amherst, VA and Michael Craig Davis (Julie) of York County, VA; three grandchildren, Allison Davis of Richmond, Tyler Davis of VCU, Richmond and Caitlyn of York County; two sisters, Iva Mae McDaniel and Brenda English; mother-in-law, Ella Ruth Clark of Newport News and brother-in-law, Bernard Clark, Jr. (Pat) of Poquoson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home with a graveside service at Peninsula Memorial Park on Friday, September 11 at 1:00 p.m. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial donations in Herbert's memory may be made to the Shriners Hospital https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc, St. Jude https://www.stjude.org/donate or your favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
SEP
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
