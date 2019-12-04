Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Herbert Patrick Tighe, "Patrick," died peacefully at home on November 29, 2019. He was born March 17, 1929, in Newport News, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma Parrish and Herbert Tighe; and sister, Patricia (Patsy) Albertson.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn and his son, Kevin; sons, Michael (Cassandra Cossitt), and David (Jan); daughter, Donna (Wayne Beverly); six grandchildren, Mathew, Natalie, Raymond, Palmer, Connor, and Anna; one great grandchild, Torian; and many beloved friends, extended family members, and in-laws who he loved as family.

A memorial service will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg at 2:00pm Saturday, December 7, 2019. Family will meet with friends at 1:00pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Peninsula Food Bank in Patrick's honor. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019
