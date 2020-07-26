Herb, 89, passed away July 18, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. He was born July 4, 1931, in Richmond, VA to Samuel and Lillian Pinchefsky (Glick). He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Betty Ann Cohen Pinchefsky, his brother Ronald Pinchefsky, sister Rosalie Pinchefsky Bullock, and grandson Jason Terpenny. He is survived by his children: Marci Rochkind of Orlando, Florida; Janis Terpenny (Wally) of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Steven Pinchefsky (Stacy) of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren, Esther (Jay) Elder, Jesse (Brandi) Rochkind, and Jonathan Terpenny; great grandsons, Nate and Eli Elder and Billy Cole. Herb and Betty Ann were longtime residents of Richmond, later lived in Deltaville and Locust Hill. He was a proud Korean War Veteran, loved boating, fishing, and happy hour with friends. Together, Herb's and Betty Ann's ashes will be cast to Virginia waters at a later date. Gifts can be sent to Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.