Deacon Herbert Reno Williams age 61 of 111 Thunderbird Lane, Williamsburg, VA transitioned from this life on May 9, 2019 at his residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Denbigh with Bishop David L. White, Jr., delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A wake will be held at the church on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased. Reno leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Cheryl White Williams of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Renee' Griffin (Brian) and Ashley Nicole Williams (Ashmore Hyndman, III) of Williamsburg, VA; three grandchildren, Jalen Griffin, Kaiden Griffin and Ayla Hyndman; three sisters, Minister Merzell F. Smith (Ronald) of Elizabeth City, NC, Dafney Johnson of Chesapeake VA, Constance Michaux of Riverhead, NY; four brothers, Marlyn Williams (Sarah) of Perry, Ga, Clyde N. Griffin of Norfolk, VA, Nathaniel Griffin (April) of Elizabeth City, NC and Sylvester Ferebee (Paula) of Upper Marlboro, Md; sisters-in-law, Burnella Griffin ( Clifton) of Elizabeth City, NC, Elouise Walker (Henry) Uniondale, NY, Earlene Walker (Arthur) Durham, NC, Matilda Williams (James) Durham, NC, Dora White Elizabeth City, NC and Charmaine Swann (Undray) Elizabeth City, NC; brothers-in-law, Ret. U.S.A.F. Master SGT. Ervin White, Jr, Yorktown, VA, Dr. Lindsey White, MD of Elizabeth City, NC, Larry White (Stephanie) Chesapeake, VA and Rickey White Chesapeake, VA and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed to the Williams and connected families with love, care and uncompromising dignity by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations. Published in Daily Press on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary