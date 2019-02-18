|
Herbert Wesley Arnold, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Pheasant Ridge Memory Care in Roanoke, Virginia surrounded by his loving family after battling Alzheimer's. He honorably served 20 years in the United States Army as a MP, he retired at the rank of SFC and then after that retired from the Newport News Shipyard after 24 years. Herbert is survived by his wife, Sue Arnold; his children and their spouses, Steven and Lawana Arnold, Susan and Jerry Hite, and Jason Arnold and Jerry Dimmery; grandchildren, Sydney Moore, Erin Moore, David Arnold, and Steven Arnold. Burial will be at 1pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Cemetery, 12750 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606.Out of respect for family members with allergies, in lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke at 2408 Electric Road SW Roanoke, VA 24018 or to the .Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 540-366-0707
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 18, 2019