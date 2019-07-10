Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Herbert W. Wilson Obituary
Herbert William Wilson, 56, passed away on July 6, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday July 12, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday July 13, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 10, 2019
