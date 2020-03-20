Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Shiflett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Chris Shiflett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Chris Shiflett Obituary
Herman Chris Shiflett, 69, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was a native of Morgantown, West Virginia and had been a resident of Newport News since 1975. Herman retired in March 2019 after 30 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service as a maintenance mechanic. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a man who focused on his family and held down the fort.

Herman is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharron Shiflett; son, Chris and his wife, Denisa; daughter, Tracy; grandchildren, Caine and Eli; sisters, Maxine and Faye; and brother, Jim.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to .

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -