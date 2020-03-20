|
Herman Chris Shiflett, 69, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was a native of Morgantown, West Virginia and had been a resident of Newport News since 1975. Herman retired in March 2019 after 30 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service as a maintenance mechanic. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a man who focused on his family and held down the fort.
Herman is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharron Shiflett; son, Chris and his wife, Denisa; daughter, Tracy; grandchildren, Caine and Eli; sisters, Maxine and Faye; and brother, Jim.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to .
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2020