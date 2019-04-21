Herman G. Crawley, 87, passed away April 15, 2019. He was born in Smithfield, VA. Herman was drafted into the United States Marine Corp in 1952 during the Korean War. Shortly after discharge he was employed by the United States Postal Service for nearly 40 years. He was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where his father, Rev. George Crawley was the Pastor. He was also a member of Zem Temple #122. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 64 years, Kathryn Stokes Crawley; daughter, Cassandra Crawley Mayo (Michael); sister, Celestine C. Bryant; brother, Sherman D. Crawley; nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. A celebration of Herman's life will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Second Baptist Church East End. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home, followed by a wake service beginning at 3 p.m. with family visitation until 5 p.m. He will lie in state from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the church, 3307 Chestnut Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary