|
|
Herman "Cliff" Justice, crossed over September 1, 2019, peacefully at home. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and then worked in two shipyards.
Cliff is survived by his wife Doris; daughters Carla, Paula, Antoinette and Allison; a son John, Jr,; sisters, Dorothy and Mildred; brothers, Edward, Bobby and Gene; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
At Cliff's request, there will be no funeral. Please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com to read the entire obituary. Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019