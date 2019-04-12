Herman "Bill" Notbohm Hodges, age 91, of Mathews, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his wife of forty-six years, Barbara Jean Hodges. The couple had two sons, William L. "Billy" (Joy) and Thomas E. (Lisa) both of Gloucester; one daughter, Beverly Jean Ashley (John) of Seaford; two granddaughters, Jennifer Berry and Madison Hodges; two grandsons, Brent Ashley and Blake Ashley; two great grandchildren, Brayden and Annsley; many nieces and nephews; and a longtime companion, Francis Reed Hodges. "Bill" was the son of the late Captain Jesse Raymond Hodges and Margaret Ethel Hodges of Mathews. He was of Baptist faith and a true family man. He came from a long line of Sea Captains and joined the Merchant Marines at the age of 16 during WWII. He then went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam war before becoming a civil servant at the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station. He was an avid artist, poet, and cartoonist. Much of his artwork and poems were influenced by his love for the water and outdoors which was passed on to his grandchildren. He was a contributor to the book, The Mathews Men, which depicted his family's history and their courageous service during WWII. Those that knew Bill would enjoy his wonderful since of humor, the stories that he would tell, reciting poetry, playing of the harmonica and being a sharp dresser. Rarely would he venture out without a coat and tie on unless he was working around his Mathews farm house. His tie collection was only matched by his collection of books. Bill would often start his day off by singing, dancing and enjoying his music. He had a great love of life and never met a stranger. The angels will rejoice in his joining their throng. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday in Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home, Saluda. Interment Harmony Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Topping. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary