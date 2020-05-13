Herman Patrick Smith, Jr., age 64, of Hayes, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 8, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1955, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Herman Graduated from Denbigh High School, class of 1973. After serving in the United States Air Force he went on to become a certified mechanic. His passion was working on cars and he had a lifetime love for music. Friends and family will remember him for his huge laugh and loving generosity. He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Patrick Smith. Herman is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Trudy Mills Smith, mother, Barbara T. Smith, sister, Nena Kirk (Larry), nephews, Patrick Karow (Stephanie), Justin Karow, and many extended family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project: P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516, in memory of Herman Patrick Smith, Jr. Services are under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 13, 2020.