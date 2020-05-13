Herman P. Smith
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Patrick Smith, Jr., age 64, of Hayes, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 8, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1955, in Portsmouth, Virginia. Herman Graduated from Denbigh High School, class of 1973. After serving in the United States Air Force he went on to become a certified mechanic. His passion was working on cars and he had a lifetime love for music. Friends and family will remember him for his huge laugh and loving generosity. He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Patrick Smith. Herman is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Trudy Mills Smith, mother, Barbara T. Smith, sister, Nena Kirk (Larry), nephews, Patrick Karow (Stephanie), Justin Karow, and many extended family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project: P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516, in memory of Herman Patrick Smith, Jr. Services are under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved