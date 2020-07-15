A celebration of life service for Herman Patrick Smith, Jr., age 64, of Hayes who went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 8, 2020 will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Liberty Live Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private. Herman is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Trudy Mills Smith, mother, Barbara T. Smith, sister, Nena Kirk (Larry), nephews, Patrick Karow (Stephanie), Justin Karow, and many extended family members. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store