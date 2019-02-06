Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Williamsburg Memorial Park.
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Croswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman R. Croswell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herman R. Croswell Obituary
Croswell, Herman R., 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Jean A. Croswell and is survived by his wife of 17 years, Amelia M. Croswell; three children, Wanda Otten, Brenda Otey (David), and Ronald C. Croswell; six grandchildren, Robert Timberlake (Tessa), Jennifer D. Tomes (Melvin), Charlie Croswell (Brenda), Dana Otey (James), Emily Seal, and Daniel J. Walsh, Jr. (Hope); 12 great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. Mr. Randy is also survived by his caretaker, Joyce Saula. Mr. Croswell was a WW II veteran and retired after 35 years of service from the Naval Weapons Station. His love was exploring the USA in his RV. He had a heart of gold, ever ready to lend a helping hand, and was always busy, tinkering on any and everything. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Williamsburg Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.