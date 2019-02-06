Croswell, Herman R., 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Jean A. Croswell and is survived by his wife of 17 years, Amelia M. Croswell; three children, Wanda Otten, Brenda Otey (David), and Ronald C. Croswell; six grandchildren, Robert Timberlake (Tessa), Jennifer D. Tomes (Melvin), Charlie Croswell (Brenda), Dana Otey (James), Emily Seal, and Daniel J. Walsh, Jr. (Hope); 12 great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. Mr. Randy is also survived by his caretaker, Joyce Saula. Mr. Croswell was a WW II veteran and retired after 35 years of service from the Naval Weapons Station. His love was exploring the USA in his RV. He had a heart of gold, ever ready to lend a helping hand, and was always busy, tinkering on any and everything. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Williamsburg Memorial Park. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary