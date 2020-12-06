Herman "Mac" W. McMahan, 90, was called home on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after a long illness and complications of COVID. He was a native of Salem, Virginia and a Poquoson resident for the past 56 years. Mac served his country for 20 years in the US Air Force, and, after his retirement, worked as an auto parts salesman. Mac was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Poquoson where he sang with the George W. Amos men's choir and held many roles within the church over the years.
He was an avid quilter who made many quilts for church members, friends and family, enjoyed traveling, gardening and auto repair and wrench turning in which he worked along side his son-in-law Dewayne Rick.
Mac is preceded in rest by his late wives, Patsy R. and Geraldine McMahan; daughters, Katherine Rick and Peggy Justice, and his brothers, Virgil and Glen McMahan. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Eloise McMahan and her children, David and Beverly (Storm and Dalton); daughter, Beverly K. Birtha; grandchildren, Paul Trieglaff, Denise Trieglaff, Diane Loretto, Michael Trieglaff, Tammy Jernigan (Wade), Traci Anderson (Michael) Dewayne "DJ" Rick, Jr. and Harold Rick (Jessi), brother, Bill McMahan (Betty); as well as William Pigford (Patty), Jimmy Pigford (Allyson), Tommy Pigford (Diane) and numerous great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID restrictions Mac's services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Poquoson Volunteer Rescue Squad. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance are under the direction of Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com
.