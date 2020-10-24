1/
An angel has returned to the loving arms of Jesus. A visitation for Hester Seals will be held from 7-8 PM on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, Oct. 25 2020 at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel with an interment immediately thereafter at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Way, Williamsburg, VA. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
OCT
26
Interment
Williamsburg Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
October 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Carter Funeral Home
