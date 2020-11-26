On November 21, 2020, Hilda Brown Potter died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Hilda, the daughter of the late Flossie Brown Canady Jones, was born on March 7, 1932, in Williamsburg, VA.
In 2000, Hilda retired from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, after 42 years of dedicated service. In the years to follow, she has enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac M. Potter; sons, Reverend Charles Potter and Ricky Potter; grandson, Charles Potter Jr.; great-grandaughter, Liana Potter; and siblings, Thomas Canaday, Robert Canaday, Floyd Canaday, Leroy Canaday, Flossie Banks, and Redell Forrest.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Isaac (Phyllis), Willis (Cynthia), Neal, and Glenn; daughters, Rhodalisa Jones (Milton) and Monalisa Potter; 10 grandchildren;15 great-grandchildren; siblings, John Canaday (Carolyn), Alberta Jones, Leola Coger, Gladys James, Marin Jarin, Janice Canaday, and Patricia Anne Canaday; and a host of other relatives.
A homegoing celebration will be held at noon Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. Due to the current health pandemic, only 50 people may be in attendance with face coverings and social distancing. Facebook Livestream will be available for this service. Mrs. Potter may be viewed from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com