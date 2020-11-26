1/1
Hilda B. Potter
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 21, 2020, Hilda Brown Potter died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Hilda, the daughter of the late Flossie Brown Canady Jones, was born on March 7, 1932, in Williamsburg, VA.

In 2000, Hilda retired from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, after 42 years of dedicated service. In the years to follow, she has enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac M. Potter; sons, Reverend Charles Potter and Ricky Potter; grandson, Charles Potter Jr.; great-grandaughter, Liana Potter; and siblings, Thomas Canaday, Robert Canaday, Floyd Canaday, Leroy Canaday, Flossie Banks, and Redell Forrest.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Isaac (Phyllis), Willis (Cynthia), Neal, and Glenn; daughters, Rhodalisa Jones (Milton) and Monalisa Potter; 10 grandchildren;15 great-grandchildren; siblings, John Canaday (Carolyn), Alberta Jones, Leola Coger, Gladys James, Marin Jarin, Janice Canaday, and Patricia Anne Canaday; and a host of other relatives.

A homegoing celebration will be held at noon Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. Due to the current health pandemic, only 50 people may be in attendance with face coverings and social distancing. Facebook Livestream will be available for this service. Mrs. Potter may be viewed from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Whiting's Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 25, 2020
May God bless you as you make your way towards his kingdom.You were very inspirational in my life and you will be missed dearly by everyone who's ever crossed your path.My condolences go out to such a loving family.
Da'Mon Bogger Sr.
Son
November 25, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Renee Saunders
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved