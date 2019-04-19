On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Hilda B. Redmond, our beloved Momma passed away at the age of 94 at The Oaks of Mayview, Raleigh, NC. She was born on October 26, 1924, in Montcalm, WV to Solomon Jackson and Della Blevins; the 11th of 12 children.Upon graduating from high school in 1942, she left WV to begin her career endeavors. Well before WWII, explosives production was being done in Elkton, MD and this was her first job. From there, she ventured to Oak Ridge, TN. That's right; unknowingly she was part of history splitting atoms for the atomic bomb. Next stop was Wilmington, NC; where she was an electrician helper in the shipyard. But wait...enough of this…bombs, explosives…let's get a normal job! Next was a dry cleaner on Market Street, where she met the love of her life…Jack, who worked as a shoe cobbler two doors down. Only 3 months of courting, a proposal on the Cape Fear River, they were married March 25, 1946. They moved to Virginia in 1948, beginning her telephone career in Farmville, then Danville and lastly in Newport News. In 2018, she celebrated being retired as many years as she had worked-35 years! During her career at the telephone company, she was an operator and in management. She was a CWA union representative for 15 years and was President of the Pioneers Retirees for 2 years.Mom was a long time member of Orcutt Baptist Church where she was active in the choir and missions. She volunteered for over 40 years with various organizations in the Tidewater area. She is preceded in death by parents, Solomon Jackson and Della Blevins; husband, Jack T. Redmond; sisters, Hassie Gentle, Lillie Sturms, Olla Johnson, Bertha Hill, Ethel Dalton, Janice Trantham, Lorene Butler; brothers, Felix, Oscar, Willie. She is survived by daughters, Vicki Redmond and Jackie Herbster, son-in-law Jack; "adopted" daughter Malou Dichtel; "adopted" granddaughters, Courtney and Stormy Stark; sister, Lois Jacobs and many nieces and nephews.Bequeathal of her body has been made to the UNC School of Medicine's Donation Program. A "Celebration of Life" event will be in the near future. Memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary