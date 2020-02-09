|
|
Mrs. Hilda F. Rogerson took her place beside her Savior February 2, 2020. Hilda was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bruce Powell Rogerson.
Hilda is survived by her daughter ,Jean Rogerson Black; her two grandchildren, Tobie Ann Davenport and Tony Black; three great-grandchildren Lee Davenport, Duncan Davenport, and Evan Black. Hilda will also be missed by her sister, Dorothy Sawyer; her friend of 54 years, Mike Willis; nieces, nephews and her Hilton Church family.
The family will hold a memorial service at Hilton Christian Church in Newport News, VA Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hilda's name may be made to the Hilton Christian Church in Newport News
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2020