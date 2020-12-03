Hilda Kathleen Tyree Snapp, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, unexpectedly went into the arms of her Lord on November 27, 2020.
Hilda was full of life until the very end, with a great sense of humor and a heart for her family and friends. She never said no to anyone in need and lived a life of sacrifice and service. Always humble, she would go the extra mile to give support and encouragement to all who crossed her path. Her strong work ethic was a shining example for her children and her strength of character was a model for all she touched.
Hilda was born in Vesuvius, Virginia in 1930, the firstborn of William Edward and Neva Hays Tyree. She grew up on Cypress Farm near Fairfield in a multigenerational household that included her grandparents and several aunts and uncles. She loved the farming life which no doubt instilled her habit of getting up at 4:30 AM every single day! In 1947, her parents left the farming life and moved to Newport News, Virginia. She graduated from Newport News High School in 1948 and went to work at the C&P Telephone Company as an operator. There she began a lifetime career advancing through many departments and retiring as an operations manager after 38 years of loyal service. But retirement did not end her service to the telephone company community as she joined the Telephone Pioneers, serving that organization for over 30 years in many capacities including President. Her dedication over the years was so valued the Pioneers recognized her in 2018 with a Special Service Award, created just for Hilda. Hilda also served the community as an election poll worker for 20 years and volunteered with several charities serving local school children and disabled veterans. After retirement, she became an avid bowler for the Pioneers bowling league until 2010, only quitting because they relocated the league to Hampton.
Last year Hilda celebrated 70 years of marriage that produced three children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of love, joy, harmony, and a legacy of servant leadership. While Hilda was dedicated to her career, she always found time to be a fully involved wife and mother. She attended every ball game, recitals, and school events, cheering on her children and grandchildren in their many sports and activities. Her other legacy is her service to the church. Hilda joined Fairfield United Methodist Church as a child and Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church in 1962 where she served as a teacher of the Methodist Youth Fellowship for many years and was ever-present with her beloved husband, Penn, in the second pew for 50 years. Hilda was truly a Proverbs 31 woman.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Maurice Penn Snapp, son, Ronald Penn Snapp, grandson, Michael Ryan Snapp, and sister Doris Lee Tyree Reynolds. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Constance Snapp DeBord and her husband David DeBord of Virginia Beach, and Bonnie Snapp Blount and her husband Ron Blount of Suffolk; grandson Adam Penn Snapp and his wife Emily of Virginia Beach; daughter-in-law, Trish Todd Snapp of Virginia Beach; her beloved grandchildren, Esther and Hannah DeBord and Joshua and Jeremy Blount; and her great-grandchildren, Michael Penn and Georgia Ann Snapp. Additionally, she leaves behind nephews, Bill Reynolds of Williamsburg and Garland and Scott Smith, both of Winchester, VA.
On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Hilda will lie in state at Peninsula Funeral Home, from 11:00 a.m. until noon, with funeral services following, conducted by Hilda's cousin, Rev. Michael Snider of Rockbridge, Virginia. Please see www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video
for live-streaming. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery, with a service conducted by her son-in-law, Dr. David DeBord. Facial masks and social distancing will be required at both services.
