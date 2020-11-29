1/2
HILDA MAE ABERNATHY JACKSON LAUBACH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HILDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda Mae Abernathy Jackson Laubach, 93, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Hilda was born in Lawrenceville, VA and graduated High School there. She graduated from Farmville Teacher's College, now known as Longwood College and attended Columbia University where she worked on her Master's degree. She met the love her life, Edgar Earl "Pappy" Jackson soon after college. She started her teaching career in the Blackstone School System and finished her dedicated service with the Newport News Public School System. She taught at Denbigh and Warwick High Schools and was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, Omicron Chapter, for over 50 years where she served as president for 2 terms and was very involved legislatively. Warwick High School honored Hilda by planting a Ginkgo tree at the school when she retired. Hilda was helpful in getting the Warwick High School football field named for Henry Jordan.

She was very active in the community. She was a member of Hilton Baptist Church, Newport News Woman's Club, The Pioneer Club, Peninsula Sports Club, Hilton Revitalization Committee and Hilton Historical Society. She served on the original local American Cancer Society Board and was very involved in Relay for Life. She belonged to the James River Country Club and was a passionate member of the Democratic Party. She founded the Henry Jordan Memorial Scholarship at Warwick High School and was given The Newport News Lifelong Achievement Award. For those who knew Hilda, they will miss her passion, spunk and elegance.

Hilda was preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar Earl Jackson and husband, Charles Crissman Laubach, II; her parents, Marvin Hill and Amorette Daniel Abernathy and her sister, Virginia A. Courter. She is survived by her sons, David E. Jackson and Maury H. Jackson, both of Newport News; her step-daughter, Aleen Jackson Harper Pearman and her husband, John of Midlothian, VA; her special friends, Debbie Cochran Jubien and Cynthia S. Earl both of Newport News, VA and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. At Hilda's request, she wanted everyone to wear blue. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will plan a Celebration of Hilda's Life once COVID restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henry Jordan Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 28, 2020
David and Maury,
I am saddened by the loss of your mom. It was my joy to know her and be her friend! She was a jewel and always made others feel special. Thank you both for making it possible for her to participate in her favorite activities especially the Hilton 4th of July parade. I treasure my memories of her. Well done Hilda! This was your final graduation! Much love and prayers!
Susan Anderson Hanson
Friend
November 28, 2020
May this dedicated retired teacher, Rest in Peace. And, may Perpetual Light shine upon her for a life dedicated to her students and her positive example. A. M. D. G.
Ray Brown
Teacher
November 28, 2020
I had the great privilege of working with Hilda at Warwick High School. She was a special role model, and over the years her students were lucky to have such a thoughtful and caring teacher.
Keith Garvin
Coworker
November 28, 2020
Rob and I are sad to hear about the passing of this wonderful lady. Our condolences to David and Maury.
Julie Casebolt
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved