Hilda Mae Abernathy Jackson Laubach, 93, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Hilda was born in Lawrenceville, VA and graduated High School there. She graduated from Farmville Teacher's College, now known as Longwood College and attended Columbia University where she worked on her Master's degree. She met the love her life, Edgar Earl "Pappy" Jackson soon after college. She started her teaching career in the Blackstone School System and finished her dedicated service with the Newport News Public School System. She taught at Denbigh and Warwick High Schools and was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, Omicron Chapter, for over 50 years where she served as president for 2 terms and was very involved legislatively. Warwick High School honored Hilda by planting a Ginkgo tree at the school when she retired. Hilda was helpful in getting the Warwick High School football field named for Henry Jordan.



She was very active in the community. She was a member of Hilton Baptist Church, Newport News Woman's Club, The Pioneer Club, Peninsula Sports Club, Hilton Revitalization Committee and Hilton Historical Society. She served on the original local American Cancer Society Board and was very involved in Relay for Life. She belonged to the James River Country Club and was a passionate member of the Democratic Party. She founded the Henry Jordan Memorial Scholarship at Warwick High School and was given The Newport News Lifelong Achievement Award. For those who knew Hilda, they will miss her passion, spunk and elegance.



Hilda was preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar Earl Jackson and husband, Charles Crissman Laubach, II; her parents, Marvin Hill and Amorette Daniel Abernathy and her sister, Virginia A. Courter. She is survived by her sons, David E. Jackson and Maury H. Jackson, both of Newport News; her step-daughter, Aleen Jackson Harper Pearman and her husband, John of Midlothian, VA; her special friends, Debbie Cochran Jubien and Cynthia S. Earl both of Newport News, VA and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. At Hilda's request, she wanted everyone to wear blue. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will plan a Celebration of Hilda's Life once COVID restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henry Jordan Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



