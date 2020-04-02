|
Hiromi Mihara O'Keeffe passed into her Savior's arms on March 30, 2020. Hiromi was born on February 28, 1947 in Southern Japan. Her father passed early and she was raised by her mother and elder brother, Hidonori Mihara. Hiromi later married her husband Fredrick O'Keeffe, and moved to the United States in 1970. She was an active sewer, crocheter, reader, and golfer. Hiromi was a proud military wife, and also was a relocation specialist for Cannon Virginia. She was a member of Denbigh United Presbyterian Church. Hiromi is survived by her devoted husband, Fredrick O'Keeffe; nieces, Mayumi and Mari; great-niece, Eri; great-nephew-in-law, Tomoya; a large extended family including her sisters-in-law, Jean Saunders and Mary Sue Lee and brother-in-law, David O'Keeffe; and many nieces and nephews. A live stream of the funeral will be held on Facebook (facebook.com/denbighpres) at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the . Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020