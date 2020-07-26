Hisae Hatori Brittin, age 91, passed from this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 with her four children by her side. She was a native of Japan where she met and married career soldier SGM Leonard Brittin who preceded her in life's final resting. They traveled many miles and made many memories together. She sacrificed much and worked hard to become a proud American citizen but never forgot her roots and wonderful family back in Japan. Her generous, caring and open-minded spirit served her well with all people she met and got to know along the way.She will be forever loved and missed by her children Judy Katsarelis, Michael Brittin, Dennis Brittin and his wife Melanie, and Jacqueline Small and her husband Brad.In addition, she adored her eight grandchildren Alexis Balkissoon, Keith Brittin, Kristine Smith, Paul Katsarelis, Christopher Brittin, Brian Small, Brittany Small, and Mathew Brittin.She was blessed with 13 great grandchildren Max, Xander, and Nico Balkissoon; Meriena, Devon, and Kailani Brittin; Kaelen, Alicia, Lauren, and Brennan Smith; and Marin, Juliet, and Jocelyn Katsarelis.A private memorial remembrance will be held at a time to be determined and she will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.