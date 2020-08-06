Hisako Mauer, 88, of Newport News, VA, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman E. Mauer; sister, Sumiko Cody; and brother, Tadao Imaizumi.
Hisako is survived by her children: Margaret Summers, Joseph Mauer and his wife, Debbie, Steve Mauer, William Mauer and his wife, Kim, Joan Rose and her husband, Greg; grandchildren: Jillian Rivera, Brandon Summers, Alexandra Summers, Nicholas Mauer and his wife, Amy, Raven Asmus, Chase Rose and Elizabeth Mauer; her two great-grandchildren: Johanna Summers, and Isaac Mauer; her brother Gungi Imaizumi and his wife; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, Saturday, August 8th at 3:00PM. We ask that family and friends attending please comply with the mask and social distancing requirements.
