Hisako Mauer
Hisako Mauer, 88, of Newport News, VA, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman E. Mauer; sister, Sumiko Cody; and brother, Tadao Imaizumi.

Hisako is survived by her children: Margaret Summers, Joseph Mauer and his wife, Debbie, Steve Mauer, William Mauer and his wife, Kim, Joan Rose and her husband, Greg; grandchildren: Jillian Rivera, Brandon Summers, Alexandra Summers, Nicholas Mauer and his wife, Amy, Raven Asmus, Chase Rose and Elizabeth Mauer; her two great-grandchildren: Johanna Summers, and Isaac Mauer; her brother Gungi Imaizumi and his wife; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, Saturday, August 8th at 3:00PM. We ask that family and friends attending please comply with the mask and social distancing requirements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
