Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Forrest Brothers Funeral Home
Hudgins, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Poplar Woods Cemetery
Cardinal, VA
HOLLIS "BUNNY" DIGGS Sr.

HOLLIS "BUNNY" DIGGS Sr. Obituary
Hollis C. "Bunny" Diggs, Sr., 83, of Cardinal, passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Veronica McCottrey, and son Hollis Christopher Diggs, Jr. (Shelly); two sisters Fannie Ware and Catherine Forrest; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Visitation will be held Friday April 10th from 4-6pm at Forrest Brothers Funeral Home, Hudgins. A private funeral service will take place on Saturday April 11th at 1pm, with a private burial to follow at Poplar Woods Cemetery, Cardinal. A public memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current health crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hands Across Mathews in memory of Mr. Diggs
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 9, 2020
