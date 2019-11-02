Home

Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Horace Fauntleroy Obituary
Horace Fauntleroy a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather departed this life on October 29,2019. He was a native of Hampton, Va. and the son of the late William and Mary Fauntleroy. He retired from Newport News school system of 35 years. He is pre-deceased by his wife Anne Fauntleroy. Survivors include daughters Toni Fauntleroy, Judy Fauntleroy, Brenda Fauntleroy and Monique Fauntleroy. Sons Guy Fauntleroy (wife Rosalyn Perry Fauntleroy) and Horace Fauntleroy Jr. He will be greatly missed by several devoted grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephew Herbert Washington Sr. and wife Denise Washington.

Horace Fauntleroy life will be celebrated on November 8, 2019 11:00am Bethel Temple Hampton Virginia.

Condolences can be offered at www.Cookebros.com
Published in Daily Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019
