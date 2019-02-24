Horace Otis Copley, the son of Horace Otis Copley, Sr. and Nell Hurt Copley died February 20, 2019. He was born in South Hill, VA on June 24, 1928 and spent his early years in Blackstone, VA attending Blackstone H.S. where he lettered in several sports. He graduated from Hampden Sydney College and was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. After graduation he began his career in education in Virginia Beach starting as a mathematics teacher and coach. He took time off to get an MA at UVA and served two years in the Army during the Korean War. After returning to Virginia Beach, he became Principal of Thalia Elementary School and later Coordinator of Mathematics. Otis was a Charter Member of the Virginia Beach Ruritan Club.Otis is survived by his son, James Otis Copley (NY City); his step children, Thomas Speight (Chandler, AZ) and Mary Charlotte Speight (Chester, VA); as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Story Copley; his sisters, Mary Copley, Nan Copley Manson and Nell Copley Irby; and his brother, Waverly Copley.Otis was a member of Williamsburg United Methodist Church for 26 years. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 27 at 1:30 PM at Williamsburg United Methodist Church with reception following; burial will be at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach on Thursday, February 28 at 10:00 AM.In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Respite Care of Williamsburg UMC or Williamsburg UMC, 500 Richmond Road, Williamsburg 23185.Online condolences may be offered at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary