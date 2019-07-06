Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Interment
Following Services
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Horace Wellington Carmine


1933 - 2019
Horace Wellington Carmine Obituary
Horace Wellington "Wimpy" Carmine of Gloucester, died at his home July 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Wimpy was born May 25, 1933, was a member of Groves Memorial Presbyterian Church and retired from IBEW as a master electrician. Daughters, Tina Glass, Linda Wheeler and son, Steven Millwood preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley M. Carmine, and her daughter, Cathy Camechis (Larry), sons, Randy and Bill Carmine; brothers, Floyd and Odell Carmine; grandsons, Alex Carmine, Travis Camechis (Cherie); granddaughters, Kelsey Wheeler, Stephanie Millwood; special great-grandson, Gavin Camechis; great-grandson Jered Webb; and special friend, Delia Cochrane.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. A funeral service conducted by Reverend Michael Condrey will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Groves Memorial Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1263, Hayes, VA 23072. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on July 6, 2019
