Mr. Houston Roberts, 80, passed away peacefully at Walter Reed Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center on Monday, May 11, 2020. The family of Mr. Roberts has entrusted M.E. Fisher Funeral Home with a public viewing held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1 pm-5 pm and service on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 1 pm- 2 pm inside the M.E. Fisher Funeral Home's chapel.



