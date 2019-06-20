HAMPTON – Howard C. "Hamp" Brown, Jr. entered eternal rest on May 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born on December 9, 1942, to the late Howard C. Brown, Sr. and the late Mary A. "Teenie" Scarborough Johnson. He was also blessed with his bonus mom, the late Jill S. "Sandy" Brown.



Mr. Brown, or "Hamp" as he was affectionately known, was a native of Hampton, VA. His Christian upbringing was rooted in First Baptist Church of Hampton. He graduated from Phenix High School, Class of 1963. He attended Maryland State University, Eastern Shore. Howard retired from Greyhound Lines, Incorporated and Loomis, Fargo & Co. after over 30 years of professional driving.



Howard was an avid sports fan and was especially loyal to his beloved San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco Giants. His love of sports began early in life, having played football, basketball and baseball in junior high, high school and college.



Howard was a committed political advocate and active in local, state and national politics. He was so beloved by his political representatives that he was on a first name and speed-dial basis with The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives; The Honorable Dianne Feinstein, United States Senator from California, and The Honorable Willie Brown, former Mayor of San Francisco. One of Howard's proudest political achievements was securing a place for his granddaughter at the 2009 White House Easter Egg Roll during the President Barack Obama Administration.



Howard leaves to cherish his memory his beloved aunt and matriarch of the Scarborough family, Emily Scarborough Lovett; his daughter, Cecelia Brown Walker; his granddaughter, Carrington Jai Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 North King Street, Hampton, VA, 23669.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Howard C. Brown, Jr. may be made to St. Mary's Home for Disabled Children, 6171 Kempsville Circle, Norfolk, VA, 23502, (757) 622-2208, Toll Free (800) 237-6555, www.saintmaryshome.org.



Arrangements by Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary