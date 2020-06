Howard Ellis "Howie" Ferrell, Sr., 85, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 6:00 PM-7:00 PM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services with military honors will be on Friday, June 19 at 11:00 AM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, Newport News, VA. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC on a date to be determined. For a full obituary please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southeastern Virginia Alzheimer's Association or Wounded Warriors Project.