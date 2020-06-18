Howard Ellis "Howie" Ferrell, Sr., 85, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 6:00 PM-7:00 PM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Funeral services with military honors will be on Friday, June 19 at 11:00 AM at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, Newport News, VA. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC on a date to be determined. For a full obituary please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southeastern Virginia Alzheimer's Association
or Wounded Warriors Project.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southeastern Virginia Alzheimer's Association
or Wounded Warriors Project.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 18, 2020.