Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Kerpelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Saxon Kerpelman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Saxon Kerpelman Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - Howard Saxon Kerpelman, 85, native of Baltimore, Maryland passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Riverside Regional Medical Center.He is survived by his loving wife, friend and soul mate of twenty-six years Dr. Patricia Gomuwka, his daughter Dr. Jennifer Kerpelman of Auburn, Alabama and his son Mr. David Kerpelman of Norfolk. He was preceded in death by a brother Dr. Jerome Kerpelman, and his sisters Susan Galumbeck and Bette Brown.Howard graduated as a pharmacist from the Medical College of Virginia in 1954. Before beginning his career in the private sector, he worked as a pharmacist in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was honorably discharged as a Captain. After discharge from the military he worked as a pharmacist in Norfolk, Richmond and the peninsula. He will be forever missed.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now