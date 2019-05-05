Yorktown, Va. - Howard Saxon Kerpelman, 85, native of Baltimore, Maryland passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Riverside Regional Medical Center.He is survived by his loving wife, friend and soul mate of twenty-six years Dr. Patricia Gomuwka, his daughter Dr. Jennifer Kerpelman of Auburn, Alabama and his son Mr. David Kerpelman of Norfolk. He was preceded in death by a brother Dr. Jerome Kerpelman, and his sisters Susan Galumbeck and Bette Brown.Howard graduated as a pharmacist from the Medical College of Virginia in 1954. Before beginning his career in the private sector, he worked as a pharmacist in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was honorably discharged as a Captain. After discharge from the military he worked as a pharmacist in Norfolk, Richmond and the peninsula. He will be forever missed.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Published in Daily Press on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary