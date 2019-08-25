|
On Monday, August 19, 2019, Tim Ewing, 58, was fatally injured while working on the USS George Washington (CVN 73) at Newport News Shipbuilding. A Newport News native for his entire life, Tim studied at the NNS Apprentice School, and served the Shipyard family admirably for 39 years. Rising to the position of Construction Supervisor, he was recognized for his work ethic, meticulous inspections, and preparation for tank closeouts on aircraft carriers. Tim's leadership team recently presented him with an ethics award for "credibility in his actions, honesty and 'never quit' attitude."
Tim graduated from Menchville High School in 1979, and started working the next Fall with the Virginia High School League as a referee. He was charged with running the clock for local high school football games and continued in this position right up until the time of his death.
Tim was a member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church – his childhood church – where he served as a UMC Board of Trustees and Nominations Committee member, Sunday school teacher, choir member, landscaper, and coffee maker. In his younger days, he was active in the Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout in 1976 at Troop 43. Tim remained passionate about scouting throughout his life, and he enthusiastically served as a liaison between the shipyard and the Scouts, coordinating Boy Scout volunteers serving for ship christening events.
Tim was a lifelong Scouter, earning the coveted Silver Beaver award, Wood Badge beads, and Vigil Award in Order of the Arrow. He was also awarded the prestigious National Outstanding Eagle Scout award last year by his Eagle Scout brother. Like his father, he mentored many younger Scouts and assisted them on their journeys to Scouting's highest award – Eagle Scout. He served as the Advancement Committee Chairman and was well respected for his leadership on Eagle Scout Boards of Review for the Monitor Merrimac District. Tim served the United Methodist Church at the District level as the District Scouting Ministry Coordinator.
Tim is survived by his brother, Wayne Ewing, of Yorktown, VA and his wife Gail; and niece Heather Ritter and her husband Devin of Charleston, SC. Tim was preceded in death by his father Hugh C. Ewing, Jr., his mother, Margaret L. Ewing, and eldest brother, C. Kent Ewing.
On Wednesday August 28 at 11:00 a.m., Reverend Robert Chapman will preside over a memorial service highlighting Tim's life at Chestnut Memorial UMC, 1024 Harpersville Road, Newport News 23601. Family and friends will be available prior to the memorial service. A graveside service will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Contributions in Tim's name may be made to Chestnut Memorial UMC or to Colonial Virginia Council, Boy Scouts of America at 11834 Canon Blvd., Suite L, Newport News, Virginia 23606.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 25, 2019