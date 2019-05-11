Yorktown, Va. - Hubert Kenneth Peebles, II "Butch", 55, passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident in Yorktown, VA on Wednesday, May 8th. Butch was born in Newport News, VA in November 1963. Butch grew up surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. He would often share fond memories of time spent at Shallow Marsh in Tabb, VA and summers spent at the Seneca Lake in Geneva, NY. Butch graduated from Warwick High School in 1982 and went on to earn a BA in Philosophy from Gardner-Webb University in 1987 where he played football and made lifelong friends.Butch settled in Tabb in 2005 and founded Peebles Welding and Fabrication in Hampton. He was known as a master craftsman and his creative side was evident whether he was simply refurbishing a boat for his own recreation or building metal structures for his business. Butch enjoyed painting, boxing, and any activity on the water. Butch played an active role in the community ranging from coaching his girls' soccer teams to participating with Night To Shine. He was devout in his worship at the Northside Christian Church and formed many deep friendships with his church family. He was a member of Lafayette Gun Club.Butch is survived by his daughters, Mallory, Shannon, and Macy and their mother, Karen Fallon, and his daughter, Kathryn. He leaves behind a large, caring and extended family including his dear father, Kenneth Peebles; beloved mother, Susan Warder Bostic and step-father, Courtland Bostic; his loving sister, Kay Peebles Ferguson; brother-in-law, Graham Ferguson. He is also survived by his cherished friend, Kristi George and stepbrothers, Jeff, Kenny, and Brian Bostic; his niece, Ellie Ferguson and nephew, Scott Ferguson. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Northside Christian Church, 1300 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Amory Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made in Butch's name to Northside Christian Church. Published in Daily Press from May 11 to May 13, 2019