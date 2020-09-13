On Monday, March 9, 2020, Colonel I. Neill McInnis, Jr. (US Army, Retired)--loving brother, husband, father and grandfather--died peacefully at his home after an extended illness. To some, he was known as Neill; to others, he was "Mac" or simply "Colonel." To his four blessed children he was "Dad," and to his four beloved grandchildren he was "Pop-Pop."
Neill was born on November 29, 1936 in Gulfport, MS to I. Neill McInnis, Sr. and Marguerite Luxich McInnis. He grew up on "the Coast" that he treasured, and graduated from Gulfport High School. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. He later received his Master's in Public Administration from Auburn University. During his first year at USM, Neill enlisted in the United States Army. After being stationed in Germany, Neill returned to USM to complete his degree and the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program. Upon graduation from USM, he received his regular Army commission as a 2nd Lieutenant. Neill went on to faithfully and honorably serve our nation in a military career that spanned over three decades. In June of 1971-a week after returning from his second tour in Vietnam--he married Susan Montague Gayle of Hampton, VA, and loved her deeply for over 48 years.
Neill was a man of principle. He was a man bound by an unyielding constitution of honor and integrity. He navigated his life in faithful service to his personal trinity: God, Family and Country. His passions included tennis with his daughter, hunting and fishing with his sons and playing chess with anyone brave enough to challenge him. Neill loved to sail the waters of the Hampton Roads in the Windy Mariah and took great joy in disproving the notion that one could not possibly troll for fish from a sailboat! He was well known among his friends and family for his cartoon drawings, his pride of his Scottish ancestry and for never being reticent to offer his thoughts on a particular matter. However, he is most remembered for his fierce love of his wife, children and grandchildren. Neill was active in the community until his health began to decline. He served as an elder of First Presbyterian Church in Hampton, and was a Paul Harris Fellow of the Hampton Rotary Club, a member of the American Legion, and a lifetime member of the International Association of Clan MacInnes. He was also an active volunteer for a number of community organizations, as well as a 32nd degree Master Mason and a member of Army & Navy Lodge, AF & AM #306.
Neill was preceded in death by his father I. Neill McInnis, Sr., his mother Marguerite Luxich McInnis, and his brother Charles E. McInnis. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Gayle McInnis; sons, I. Neill McInnis, III, David M. McInnis, and Scott F. McInnis (wife Allison); daughter, Maria M. Acton (husband Allan); grandchildren Molly Acton, Jack Acton, Maren McInnis, and Porter McInnis; and his brother Rodney P. McInnis (wife Barbara). Neill is also lovingly remembered by his sisters-in-law, Ann G. Drummond (husband Bill), Maria G. Schweizer (husband Chuck), and Mary Louise G. (Loukie) Smith (husband Hugh), and brother-in-law, John F. (Jeff) Gayle, Jr. (wife Linda), and his many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends.
Colonel McInnis will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. (Attendance is limited due to current restrictions.) A private memorial service for his family will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Hampton, VA and officiated by Dr. Cynthia R. Higgins. A replay of his service will be available on the church's YouTube channel. To view, visit https://www.firstpreshampton.org/
after September 19, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home of Hampton, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
(P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675) or First Presbyterian Church (514 S. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23669).