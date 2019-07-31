|
|
Ian O. MacConochie, 91, formerly of Yorktown, Va., died June 20, 2019 in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va.
He is survived by his son, Ian Keith MacConochie; daughter Corinne Bruns Varaksa; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother; and a sister.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Corinne John MacConochie (Sissy); and his older brother.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Charlottesville, Va.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019