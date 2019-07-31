Home

Hill and Wood Funeral Home
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
434-296-6148
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Community Church
Charlottesville, VA
Ian O. MacConochie Obituary
Ian O. MacConochie, 91, formerly of Yorktown, Va., died June 20, 2019 in his hometown of Charlottesville, Va.

He is survived by his son, Ian Keith MacConochie; daughter Corinne Bruns Varaksa; three grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother; and a sister.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Corinne John MacConochie (Sissy); and his older brother.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Charlottesville, Va.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019
