|
|
SSG Ian Paul McLaughlin, Age 29, gave the ultimate sacrifice on Saturday, January 11, 2020 while proudly serving his country in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Ian was a proud soldier as well as a perfect example of what a husband, father and son should be.
Ian was born August 1, 1990 in Newport News, VA. He graduated from Menchville High School in 2008 and joined the Army in 2012 as a Heavy Construction Equipment Operator. His first assignment was with the 62nd Engineering Battalion at Fort Hood, TX where he met and married his wife Tarah.
He graduated Airborne School in 2016 and was later assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort Bragg, NC. In 2018 he proudly became a Jump Master.
Ian received the following Awards and Decorations: Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal - C, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (3), Army Good Conduct Medal (2), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, and a Overseas Service Ribbon.
Ian is survived by his wife Tarah McLaughlin and their children of Hope Mills, NC, his father William McLaughlin, his stepmother Sara McLaughlin, his "Sissy" Savana and "Bro" Will McLaughlin of Seaford, VA and his Aunt Jeannie of Newport News, VA.
He is also survived by his Mother Glenna Carroll and Stepfather Joe Carroll of Newport News, VA, his Uncle Rick and Aunt Carolyn Clark of Newport News, VA, his Aunt Linda and Uncle Troy Chaffee of York County, VA. He is also survived by numerous cousins, extended family members and his lifelong best friend Austin Greene of Newport News, VA.
A Funeral Service with Full Military Honors will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the All American Chapel, 5301 Ardennes Rd. Fort Bragg, NC 28310.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Fisher House, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020