My husband, Ian, was a man of deep thoughts, with words to match… a cardiologist and a lawyer… a professor and a scholar… a go-to man for answers for family and friends.



Ian was born on the channel coast in Weymouth, England, in 1932. His future life was greatly impacted by the ravages of World War II. His mother, Dorothy's seafront home housed countless American soldiers on their way to France, many of whom did not return. His father, Godfrey, a submarine engineer, and brothers, Jim and David, all served in the British navy during those years.



Ian attended the Hardye School where, as a precocious youth, he rose to the rank of head boy. He kept in close contact with his school throughout his life. With scholarship in hand, Ian entered Cambridge University and received his medical degrees from Cambridge University and the University of London. After his residency training at St. George's Hospital, he worked at the National Heart Hospital and at Great Ormand Street Children's Hospital, all in London.



Ian was recruited to Chicago in 1967, as Chief of Pediatric Cardiology at Cook County Hospital, where he served two terms as President of the Medical Staff. He was also a Senior Attending Physician at Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center and a Professor of Pediatric Cardiology at the University of Illinois and the Chicago Medical School.



During his medical career, Ian was Managing Editor of Pediatric Cardiology, the international journal in his field. In addition to many U.S. and British cities, he also lectured on congenital disease in Holland, Venezuala, Italy, Canada, Scotland, and Russia.



As the medical profession became more challenging in the 1980's, Ian enrolled at Loyola Law School in Chicago, received his law degree and passed the Illinois and Federal bar exams.



After Ian's retirement in 2003, we moved to Williamsburg, where he served as a lecturer for the Christopher Wren Society on the subject of Medicine and the Law and has actively supported several Williamsburg organizations. He took particular enjoyment in his men's club, The Wit & Wisdom Clam Chowder Society.



Ian is survived by his children, Ann and Jim and was predeceased by his son, Rupert. He is also survived by my children, Terrill, Ted, Jon and Jeff, to whom he was both friend and father, and by their children and grandchildren by whom he was known as "Our Dr. Ian." He will be so very deeply missed by those of us who shared his life.



Ian died at peace on June 24 in the home that he loved. A small celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and his remains will be returned to his beloved England.