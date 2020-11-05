1/1
Ida L. Holt Trapp
1919 - 2020
(August 29, 1919 - October 26, 2020)

Ida L. Holt Trapp, 101, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at Four Seasons Health Center in Columbus, IN. where she lived for ten years. Mrs. Trapp was born on August 29, 1919 in Surry County, Virginia. Ida met Chester Trapp in Hampton and were married in 1945. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a widower with two sons. They had two sons together. Mrs. Trapp was employed at Hampton University as a telephone operator for over 35 years. She was a dedicated member of Zion Baptist Church in Hampton for over 75 years and was a deaconess. Mrs. Trapp was an active member in the community supporting civil rights, voting rights and human rights. Mrs. Trapp was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Chester Trapp, step-son, Leonard Trapp and twelve brothers and sisters. Ida leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Arthur (Helen) Trapp, Donald (Shirley) Trapp and Archibald Trapp; daughters-in-law, Clara Trapp-Simmons and Cynthia Trapp and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. November 7, 2020 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. We do ask that visitors follow the social distancing guidelines once inside the funeral home and masks are required. In addition, the funeral service may be live streamed at cookebros.com then click on live video at the top of the page. A full obituary is available at cookebros.com. Burial will be at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to: Zion Baptist Church, 125 W. County Street, Hampton VA 23663.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
