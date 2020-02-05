|
|
On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Mrs. Ida Loretta Walker Wells peacefully transitioned from her earthly home at her residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11am Friday February 7, 2020 at First Gravel Hill Baptist Church, Smithfield, Virginia. Viewing will take place Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at Shivers Funeral Chapel. Loretta is under the loving and professional care of Shivers Funeral Chapel. For more information visit www.shiversfuneralchapel.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020