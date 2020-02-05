Home

Shivers Funeral Chapel
12749 Courthouse Hwy
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-9500
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shivers Funeral Chapel
12749 Courthouse Hwy
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Gravel Hill Baptist Church
Smithfield, VA
View Map
Ida Loretta Walker Wells

Ida Loretta Walker Wells Obituary
On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Mrs. Ida Loretta Walker Wells peacefully transitioned from her earthly home at her residence. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11am Friday February 7, 2020 at First Gravel Hill Baptist Church, Smithfield, Virginia. Viewing will take place Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4 - 7 PM at Shivers Funeral Chapel. Loretta is under the loving and professional care of Shivers Funeral Chapel. For more information visit www.shiversfuneralchapel.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020
