Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ilse Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilse Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ilse Scott Obituary
Ilse Scott (Pietsch) of Newport News, Virginia; originally from Frankfurt, Germany, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 77.Ilse is survived by her sisters Renate Schönhofen (Thorsten), Marika Pelk (Gheorghe Schmidt), Marga Kögler (Rainer), and Louise Jahn; daughters Jasmine Parks (Tony), Nicole Hamilton, Linda Miller (Brad), Michelle Ciavola (Chris), and Simone Knowles (Mike); ten grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Darrell Scott; parents, Georg Pietsch, Frieda Pautsch, and beloved stepfather Siegfried Pautsch; son-in-law Joseph Hamilton; and grandson Nathan Miller. The family held a private gathering honoring Ilse's life.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.