Ilse Scott (Pietsch) of Newport News, Virginia; originally from Frankfurt, Germany, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 77.Ilse is survived by her sisters Renate Schönhofen (Thorsten), Marika Pelk (Gheorghe Schmidt), Marga Kögler (Rainer), and Louise Jahn; daughters Jasmine Parks (Tony), Nicole Hamilton, Linda Miller (Brad), Michelle Ciavola (Chris), and Simone Knowles (Mike); ten grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Darrell Scott; parents, Georg Pietsch, Frieda Pautsch, and beloved stepfather Siegfried Pautsch; son-in-law Joseph Hamilton; and grandson Nathan Miller. The family held a private gathering honoring Ilse's life.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019