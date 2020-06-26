Inez Adams, our beautiful and loving mother, passed away at age 99 on June 23, 2020. She was born in Estill, KY on October 22, 1920. Inez was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Hall; and husband of 63 years, Hazen Lavern Adams. She is survived by her son, Willard Castle (Betty); granddaughters, Tammy Stough (Mark), and Deanna Huhak (Doug); great-grandson, Matthew Stough; and great-granddaughter, Hayley Dolan (Kyle).
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home with interment following at Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial contributions, in Inez Adams' name, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate).
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 26, 2020.