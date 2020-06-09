Inez Audrey Fauntleroy Jones-Woodard went "Home to Glory" on May 29. 2020. Inez was born on September 16, 1925 one of seven children to Alice Randall and Richard Talmadge Fauntleroy in Hampton, Virginia.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10th from 2 to 7 p.m. and a private family service will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m. with a livestream broadcast available at www.smithbrothersfh.com
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.