Inez Audrey Fauntleroy Jones-Woodard went "Home to Glory" on May 29. 2020. Inez was born on September 16, 1925 one of seven children to Alice Randall and Richard Talmadge Fauntleroy in Hampton, Virginia.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10th from 2 to 7 p.m. and a private family service will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m. with a livestream broadcast available at www.smithbrothersfh.com Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.