Inez Audrey Jones-Woodard
1925 - 2020
Inez Audrey Fauntleroy Jones-Woodard went "Home to Glory" on May 29. 2020. Inez was born on September 16, 1925 one of seven children to Alice Randall and Richard Talmadge Fauntleroy in Hampton, Virginia.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10th from 2 to 7 p.m. and a private family service will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m. with a livestream broadcast available at www.smithbrothersfh.com

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
