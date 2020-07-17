Born in Halifax, N.C., on July 11, 1938, to the late Howard and Mitty Clark. She entered eternal rest on July 12, 2020, in Hopewell, Va. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Donald Clark of Chattanooga, Tenn.; daughter, Deborah Taylor (Larry) of Chesterfield, Va.; son, Steve Pittman of Chesapeake, Va.; granddaughters, La 'Tisha Taylor of Chesterfield, Va. and Kristina Taylor of Oxon Hill, Md.; grandson, Stephon Lewis of New Orleans, La.; great-granddaughter, Olivia Dabney of Chesterfield, Va. Preceded her in death lifetime love of 41 years, Raymond Wilson, Hampton, Va. The family of Roxanna Clark Ratliff would like to express sincerest gratitude for the many acts of kindness, prayers, words of comfort and generosity extended during this difficult time. May the love of God be a continuous blessing unto you. Per request of the family all funeral arrangements will be private. Professional services entrusted to Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224.



