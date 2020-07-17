1/1
Inez Roots
1938 - 2020
Born in Halifax, N.C., on July 11, 1938, to the late Howard and Mitty Clark. She entered eternal rest on July 12, 2020, in Hopewell, Va. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Donald Clark of Chattanooga, Tenn.; daughter, Deborah Taylor (Larry) of Chesterfield, Va.; son, Steve Pittman of Chesapeake, Va.; granddaughters, La 'Tisha Taylor of Chesterfield, Va. and Kristina Taylor of Oxon Hill, Md.; grandson, Stephon Lewis of New Orleans, La.; great-granddaughter, Olivia Dabney of Chesterfield, Va. Preceded her in death lifetime love of 41 years, Raymond Wilson, Hampton, Va. The family of Roxanna Clark Ratliff would like to express sincerest gratitude for the many acts of kindness, prayers, words of comfort and generosity extended during this difficult time. May the love of God be a continuous blessing unto you. Per request of the family all funeral arrangements will be private. Professional services entrusted to Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
