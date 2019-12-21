Home

CC CARTER FUNERAL HOME
3314 ROANOKE AVE
Newport News, VA 23607-3616
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Newport News, VA
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
Inez Seabron Roddy Obituary
NEWPORT NEWS – Mrs. Inez Seabron Roddy, mother of Joyce Roddy Boisson, Janis Roddy Wortham and Renée Roddy Alston, went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2019. Viewing and family visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at Union Baptist Church, Newport News. A celebration of life will be held at 12 o'clock noon, Monday, December 23, at New Hope Baptist Church, Hampton. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 21, 2019
