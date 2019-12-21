|
|
NEWPORT NEWS – Mrs. Inez Seabron Roddy, mother of Joyce Roddy Boisson, Janis Roddy Wortham and Renée Roddy Alston, went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2019. Viewing and family visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, December 22, at Union Baptist Church, Newport News. A celebration of life will be held at 12 o'clock noon, Monday, December 23, at New Hope Baptist Church, Hampton. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 21, 2019