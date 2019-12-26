|
|
Inge K. Obraczka, 82, of Williamsburg, passed away December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sofie Bauer; father, Rudolph Bauer; sister, Emilie Bauer; and son, Paul Obraczka.
In her years, she was a dedicated homemaker. From December 8, 1954 to April 30, 1975, Inge lovingly supported her Army husband. Inge spent many years volunteering at Colonial Williamsburg, and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Inge loved music, including the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Elvis Presley.
She is survived by her husband, Peter Obraczka; Son and daughter in law, Mark and Kathryn Obraczka; grandchildren, Brooke, Evan, Luke, and Ava; great-grandchild, Ivy; and several other special friends and loved ones.
A service will take place at 11:00am, December 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2017 Newman Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188, with interment at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Dr, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Friends and family will gather back at 2017 Newman Rd following the graveside service. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019