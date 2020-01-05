Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
More Obituaries for Ingeborg Davis
Ingeborg Paula Davis Obituary
Our Angel, Ingeborg Paula Davis, 89, closed her eyes on Earth and opened them in Heaven on January 1, 2020, to see her Savior, husband, and family.

Mom was a good-hearted person and was extremely proud to be an American citizen. She was known as the "Angel Lady", giving away homemade angels. She will be missed by her children, Heinrich, Wesley, Margit, Pamela (Tommy) and Ella; grandsons, David and Phillip (Jessica); her five great-grandchildren; and Fritzie, her cat.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020
