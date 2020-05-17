Or Copy this URL to Share

Ingram Beau Walker "DJ Fantasia" 62, entered into eternal rest on May 11, 2020. A Brooklyn Native, he was resident of Virginia for 18 years.



He is survived by his wife Sophia and children.



A Memorial Service is to be determined due to COVID-19.



Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 757-723-4117



